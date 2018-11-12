Vigil@nce - WordPress PeepSo: Cross Site Scripting

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress PeepSo, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 12/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The PeepSo plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress PeepSo, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...