Vigil@nce - WordPress Ninja Forms: open redirect

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user of WordPress Ninja Forms, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Ninja Forms plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user of WordPress Ninja Forms, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

