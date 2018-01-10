Vigil@nce - WordPress Media from FTP: directory traversal
March 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of WordPress Media from FTP, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 10/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Media from FTP plugin can be installed on WordPress.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in an access path. Sequences such as "/.." can thus be used to go in the upper directory.
An attacker can therefore traverse directories of WordPress Media from FTP, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter