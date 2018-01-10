Vigil@nce - WordPress Media from FTP: directory traversal

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of WordPress Media from FTP, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 10/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Media from FTP plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, user’s data are directly inserted in an access path. Sequences such as "/.." can thus be used to go in the upper directory.

An attacker can therefore traverse directories of WordPress Media from FTP, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...