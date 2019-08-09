Vigil@nce - WordPress Import Users From CSV With Meta: Cross Site Request Forgery

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of WordPress Import Users From CSV With Meta, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Import Users From CSV With Meta plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of WordPress Import Users From CSV With Meta, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

