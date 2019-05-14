Vigil@nce - WordPress GraceMedia Media Player: directory traversal
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of WordPress GraceMedia Media Player, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
