Vigil@nce - WordPress GraceMedia Media Player: directory traversal

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of WordPress GraceMedia Media Player, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

