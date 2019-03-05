Vigil@nce - WordPress Forminator Contact Form: two vulnerabilities
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of WordPress Forminator Contact Form.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter