Vigil@nce - WordPress: Cross Site Scripting via MediaElement Flash Fallback

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via MediaElement Flash Fallback of WordPress, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: WordPress Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 17/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The WordPress product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via MediaElement Flash Fallback before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via MediaElement Flash Fallback of WordPress, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

