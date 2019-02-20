Vigil@nce - WordPress Core: directory traversal via wp_crop_image

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WordPress Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via wp_crop_image() of WordPress Core, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...