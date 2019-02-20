Vigil@nce - WordPress Core: directory traversal via wp_crop_image
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via wp_crop_image() of WordPress Core, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
