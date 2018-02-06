Vigil@nce - WordPress Core: denial of service via load-scripts.php
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate an overload via load-scripts.php of WordPress Core, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: WordPress Core.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 06/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
