Vigil@nce - WordPress Core: denial of service via load-scripts.php

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate an overload via load-scripts.php of WordPress Core, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: WordPress Core.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 06/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...