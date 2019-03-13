Vigil@nce - WordPress Core: Cross Site Scripting via Comments

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Comments of WordPress Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Debian, WordPress Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Core plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, it does not filter received data via Comments before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Comments of WordPress Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

