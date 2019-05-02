Vigil@nce - WordPress Contact Form by WD: Cross Site Request Forgery

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of WordPress Contact Form by WD, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Contact Form by WD plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of WordPress Contact Form by WD, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...