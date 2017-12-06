Vigil@nce - WordPress 3rd-Party Inject Results: Cross Site Scripting
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress 3rd-Party Inject Results, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 06/12/2017.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The 3rd-Party Inject Results plugin can be installed on WordPress.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress 3rd-Party Inject Results, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
