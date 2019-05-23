Vigil@nce - Wireshark: denial of service

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Wireshark.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious packets to Wireshark, in order to trigger a denial of service.

