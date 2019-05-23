Vigil@nce - Wireshark: denial of service
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Wireshark.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious packets to Wireshark, in order to trigger a denial of service.
