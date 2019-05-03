Vigil@nce - Windows PowerShell: code execution

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Windows PowerShell.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can spread a script the filename of which includes special characters, to make Windows PowerShell run it instead of the intended script.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...