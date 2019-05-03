Vigil@nce - Windows PowerShell: code execution
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows PowerShell.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can spread a script the filename of which includes special characters, to make Windows PowerShell run it instead of the intended script.
