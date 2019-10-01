Vigil@nce - Windows 10/2019: privilege escalation via Locked RDP Network Level Authentication

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2019.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Locked RDP Network Level Authentication of Windows 10/2019, in order to escalate his privileges.

