Vigil@nce - Windows 10/2019: privilege escalation via Locked RDP Network Level Authentication
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2019.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Locked RDP Network Level Authentication of Windows 10/2019, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter