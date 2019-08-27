Vigil@nce - Webmin: external XML entity injection via xmlrpc.cgi
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Webmin.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can transmit malicious XML data via xmlrpc.cgi to Webmin, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.
