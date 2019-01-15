Vigil@nce - Webmin: Cross Site Scripting

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Webmin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Webmin.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 15/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Webmin product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Webmin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

