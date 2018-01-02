Vigil@nce - Webmin: Cross Site Scripting via run.cgi

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via run.cgi of Webmin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Webmin.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 02/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Webmin product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via run.cgi before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via run.cgi of Webmin, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

