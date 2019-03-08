Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: privilege escalation via Spoof Connection Information

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Spoof Connection Information of WebSphere AS, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...