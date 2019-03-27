Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: infinite loop via Admin Console
May 2019 by Marc Jacob
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an infinite loop via Admin Console of WebSphere AS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
