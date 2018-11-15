Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: directory traversal via EBA
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via EBA of WebSphere AS, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
