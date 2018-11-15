Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: directory traversal via EBA

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via EBA of WebSphere AS, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

