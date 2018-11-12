Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: Cross Site Scripting via Installation Verification Tool

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Installation Verification Tool of WebSphere AS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site. Impacted products: Security Directory Server, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The WebSphere AS product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Installation Verification Tool before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Installation Verification Tool of WebSphere AS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

