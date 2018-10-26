Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: Cross Site Scripting via CacheMonitor

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CacheMonitor of WebSphere AS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The WebSphere AS product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via CacheMonitor before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via CacheMonitor of WebSphere AS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

