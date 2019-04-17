Vigil@nce - WebKitGTK: multiple vulnerabilities

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of WebKitGTK.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...