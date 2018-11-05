Vigil@nce - WebKitGTK+: information disclosure via Cross-origin Image Data
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Cross-origin Image Data of WebKitGTK+, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter