Vigil@nce - WebKit: information disclosure via SocketStreamHandleImplSoup.cpp

WebKit: information disclosure via SocketStreamHandleImplSoup.cpp

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SocketStreamHandleImplSoup.cpp of WebKit, in order to obtain sensitive information.

