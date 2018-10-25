Vigil@nce - WebKit: Man-in-the-Middle via SocketStreamHandleImplSoup.cpp

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via SocketStreamHandleImplSoup.cpp on WebKit, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

