Vigil@nce - VirtualBox: privilege escalation via DevE1000-e1kXmitPending
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, VirtualBox.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via DevE1000::e1kXmitPending() of VirtualBox, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter