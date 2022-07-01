Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway: open redirect, analyzed on 20/04/2022
May 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can deceive the user of Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
Tweeter
Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway: open redirect, analyzed on 20/04/2022
May 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can deceive the user of Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr