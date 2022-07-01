Vigil@nce - Vigil@nce - LibTIFF: denial of service via tiff2ps, analyzed on 04/04/2022
April 2022 by Vigil@nce
Vigil@nce - An attacker can cause a fatal error of LibTIFF, via tiff2ps, in order to trigger a denial of service.
