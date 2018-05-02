Vigil@nce - VMware vCloud Director: Cross Site Request Forgery

July 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of VMware vCloud Director, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 02/05/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The VMware vCloud Director product offers a web service.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of VMware vCloud Director, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...