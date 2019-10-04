Vigil@nce - Unbound: denial of service via NOTIFY

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious NOTIFY packets to Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Debian, OpenBSD, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/10/2019.

Revision date: 08/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Unbound product has a service to manage received NOTIFY packets.

However, when malicious NOTIFY packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious NOTIFY packets to Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.

