Vigil@nce - Unbound: denial of service via NOTIFY
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious NOTIFY packets to Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Debian, OpenBSD, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/10/2019.
Revision date: 08/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Unbound product has a service to manage received NOTIFY packets.
However, when malicious NOTIFY packets are received, a fatal error occurs.
An attacker can therefore send malicious NOTIFY packets to Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.
