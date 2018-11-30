Vigil@nce - Ubuntu 18: file reading via OverlayFS
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via OverlayFS of Ubuntu 18, in order to obtain sensitive information.
