Vigil@nce - Truecrypt, VeraCrypt: buffer overflow via veracrypt.sys

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Windows (platform) not comprehensive, TrueCrypt.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via veracrypt.sys of Truecrypt, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...