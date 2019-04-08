Vigil@nce - Trend Micro OfficeScan: directory traversal

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: OfficeScan.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of Trend Micro OfficeScan, in order to alter a file outside the service root path.

