Vigil@nce - Trend Micro OfficeScan: directory traversal
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OfficeScan.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of Trend Micro OfficeScan, in order to alter a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter