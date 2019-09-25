Vigil@nce - Total Defense Anti-virus: privilege escalation via bdcore.dll

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TD Anti-Virus.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via bdcore.dll of Total Defense Anti-virus, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...