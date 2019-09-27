Vigil@nce - Thunderbird: information disclosure via S/MIME Message Author Spoofing
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Thunderbird, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via S/MIME Message Author Spoofing of Thunderbird, in order to obtain sensitive information.
