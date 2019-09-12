Vigil@nce - TeamViewer: privilege escalation via Intercepted Credentials

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TeamViewer.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Intercepted Credentials of TeamViewer, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

