Vigil@nce - TeamViewer: executing DLL code
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TeamViewer.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of TeamViewer, in order to execute code.
