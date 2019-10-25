Vigil@nce - TeamViewer: executing DLL code

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: TeamViewer.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of TeamViewer, in order to execute code.

