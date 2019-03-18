Vigil@nce - TeamPass: privilege escalation via Delete Permission
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: TeamPass.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Delete Permission of TeamPass, in order to escalate his privileges.
