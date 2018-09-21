Vigil@nce - TeX Live: buffer overflow via texlive-bin

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via texlive-bin of TeX Live, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The TeX Live product processes Tex documents.

However, if the size of data is greater than the size of the storage array, an overflow occurs.

An attacker can therefore generate a buffer overflow via texlive-bin of TeX Live, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

