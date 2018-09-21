Search
Vigil@nce - TeX Live: buffer overflow via texlive-bin

November 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via texlive-bin of TeX Live, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 21/09/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The TeX Live product processes Tex documents.

However, if the size of data is greater than the size of the storage array, an overflow occurs.

An attacker can therefore generate a buffer overflow via texlive-bin of TeX Live, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




