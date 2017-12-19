Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Smallads: Cross Site Scripting

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of TYPO3 Smallads, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: TYPO3 Extensions not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 19/12/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Smallads extension can be installed on TYPO3.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of TYPO3 Smallads, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...