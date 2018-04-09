Vigil@nce - TYPO3 Core: Cross Site Scripting via Site Name

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Site Name of TYPO3 Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: TYPO3 Core.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 09/04/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Core extension can be installed on TYPO3.

However, it does not filter received data via Site Name before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Site Name of TYPO3 Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...