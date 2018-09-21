Vigil@nce - Sympa: open redirect via wwsympa.fcgi
October 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via wwsympa.fcgi of Sympa, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 21/09/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Sympa product offers a web service.
However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.
An attacker can therefore deceive the user via wwsympa.fcgi of Sympa, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
