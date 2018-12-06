Vigil@nce - Symfony: open redirect via Backslashes
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: eZ Platform, eZ Publish, Fedora, Symfony.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user via Backslashes of Symfony, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
