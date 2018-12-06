Vigil@nce - Symfony: open redirect via Backslashes

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: eZ Platform, eZ Publish, Fedora, Symfony.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Backslashes of Symfony, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

