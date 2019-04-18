Vigil@nce - Symfony, Drupal: code execution via service IDs
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, IBM API Connect,
Symfony, Synology DSM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via service IDs of Symfony or Drupal, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
