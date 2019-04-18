Vigil@nce - Symfony, Drupal: code execution via service IDs

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Drupal Core, Fedora, IBM API Connect, Symfony, Synology DSM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via service IDs of Symfony or Drupal, in order to run code.

