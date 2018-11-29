Vigil@nce - Symantec Endpoint Protection: three vulnerabilities
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Symantec Endpoint Protection.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data flow.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Symantec Endpoint Protection.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter