Vigil@nce - Symantec Content Analysis: Cross Site Request Forgery
July 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Symantec Content Analysis, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
Impacted products: Blue Coat CAS, Symantec Content Analysis.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 18/05/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Symantec Content Analysis product offers a web service.
However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of Symantec Content Analysis, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter