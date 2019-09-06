Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security, Netasq: Cross Site Scripting via Certificate-based Authentication
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SNS, NETASQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Certificate-based Authentication of Stormshield Network Security or Netasq, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter