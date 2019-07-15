Vigil@nce - Squid: out-of-bounds memory reading via cachemgr.cgi
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Squid.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via cachemgr.cgi of Squid, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
